Police: Men steal car in East Nashville, use it to commit at least three other robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — A Nashville woman told News 2 she was robbed at gunpoint near the Lipstick Lounge in East Nashville Sunday night.

Thieves stole her purse, phone, wallet and keys. Then, they came back later and stole her Lexus sedan.

Metro Police confirmed the incident and say it’s linked to a string of other recent robberies across Nashville.

After the group stole the woman’s police car they used it to drive to at least three other locations around town and rob six more people.

Metro Police officers spotted the car near downtown Thursday night and brought the four men inside the vehicle in for questioning. They say the men confessed to multiple robberies in the East, Central and Midtown precincts.

The suspects involved are 17-year old Mohamed Kulolu, 18-year-old Eric Boyce, 20-year-old Rachaun Union and 17-year-old BeAngelo Baysinger-Smith. Each suspect is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and vehicle theft.

“It was very terrifying. I would not wish that on anyone, and I hate that it happened to other people,” the victim from outside the Lipstick Lounge told News 2. “I just want people to be vigilant when they go out. Especially at night, people just need to be vigilant and not go alone.”

The victim hopes more East Nashville businesses will consider installing cameras and lights to cut down on crime in the area.