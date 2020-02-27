Police: Megan and Angela Boswell to have no contact in jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Boswells remain incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail Wednesday. In the ongoing search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, both her mother, Megan, and grandmother, Angela, have been arrested on different charges.

Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Megan and Angela Boswell are “are not permitted to see one another.”

Wednesday night, Seabolt told WJHL that they are being held in the general population holding area with other inmates, though they are being separated from each other. He added that the Sullivan County Jail is not equipped at this time to specifically hold the two Boswells in solitary confinement.

William McCloud, Angela Boswell’s boyfriend, was also behind bars Wednesday night at the Sullivan County Jail.

“We have spoken to countless individuals regarding this investigation,” Seabolt said. “We are working toward finding Evelyn; that is our primary goal.”

Authorities say local, state and federal resources are being used in the active AMBER Alert case of Evelyn Boswell.

“We’ve got a lot of dedicated employees at the sheriff’s office. They have been working tirelessly like the sheriff said – around the clock – in order to find Evelyn. We’ve got great assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation – its special agents and its resources as well as the FBI,” Seabolt said. “Everyone together, we’ve all worked well together to try to find Evelyn. You know, as you might imagine, this has led us down a lot of different roads, but it’s been good to have plenty of help in doing so, and we’re really appreciative of the assistance that we have.”

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

