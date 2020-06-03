Police: Medical issue may have led to deadly Nashville crash Wednesday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a medical issue may have been behind a deadly Nashville crash.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon off of Magnolia Boulevard near Wedgewood Avenue.

Police said 79-year-old Ernest Henegar of Bartlett, Tennessee, died shortly after the crash. They said Henegar was driving his minivan and hit a concrete junction box.

Henegar died after arriving at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Henegar was traveling north on Magnolia Boulevard at a low speed when he went off the roadway. The impact with the concrete did not appear to be extreme. Police said there is no evidence of drug or alcohol use. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.