Police: Married dad of 4 who works in Tampa ministry busted for peeping at Target

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ask anyone who has ever tried on clothes, and they’ll tell you, the dressing room is a sacred place. It’s the one spot in the world where you expect total privacy.

What takes place behind closed doors is for your eyes only.

At least, that’s what one woman thought as she was trying on clothes Friday during lunch hour at a South Tampa Target store located on Gandy Boulevard.

When she turned to look in the mirror, she screamed.

She couldn’t believe it. She saw a man’s hand holding a cell phone, his arm extended from the dressing room next door to hers. He was recording her as she was changing.

After she yelled out, the guy took off running. Little did he know, Tampa Police would catch up with him. They were able to identify him through store surveillance and arrest him at his Tampa home.

“It’s very disturbing. Everyone should feel comfortable in the store, no matter who they are or where they are,” said Tampa Police department spokesperson, Eddy Durkin.

Detectives say 33-year-old Charles Schenck told them he was picking up a package at Target and killing time. He said he recorded the video, police explained, but then erased it because he felt guilty.

“It’s unfortunate this woman was a victim of this act. She quickly notified people, we were able to take him into custody. But, everyone should be able to feel safe in the store,” Durkin told 8 on your Side.

According to police, Schenck is married, works for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has no criminal record. Investigators do not believe any other stores or victims are involved, although they are looking at all aspects of the case.

8 on your Side reached out to Target for comment. They tell us this type of behavior will not be tolerated, and they support Tampa Police in this investigation.

As for Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Tampa, a spokesperson says those within the organization are praying for everyone involved.

Schenck is charged with video voyeurism.