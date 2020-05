MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Manchester police arrested 20-year-old Jack Brewer Jr. for driving a revoked or suspended license after they say he drove through Advanced Auto Parts Wednesday morning.

Police said Brewer’s foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas when he drove through the front of the building. He was not under the influence and there were no injuries.

Brewer was the only person in the car. The crash happened at 11:24 a.m.