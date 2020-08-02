Police: Man wanted in several counties captured in Mt. Juliet after stealing Clarksville license plate

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted out of several counties was arrested after stealing a license plate, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Police said the department’s Guardian Shield system alerted them the plate was stolen from Clarksville on June 4, 2020.

Officers intercepted the vehicle on Mt. Juliet Road near Oak Hall Dr Sunday.

One man was taken into custody. He was wanted out of Davidson County and Montgomery County for theft.

He was also driving on a revoked license and in possession of meth at the time.

The stolen plate was removed from the vehicle and sent back to the state.

No other information was immediately released.

