SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking to speak with a man after a bulldog was stolen from a home in Smyrna.

According to a tweet from police, Eugene Grigsby is wanted for questioning after a blue bulldog was stolen from a residence on September 2, 2021.

Do you recognize Eugene Grigsby? SPD would like to speak with him regarding the pictured missing bulldog.



On 9-2-21, a person reported someone took his blue bulldog from a residence in Smyrna.



Contact Det Rowlett, 615-267-5147, christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org with info. pic.twitter.com/G8n7PU22z5 — SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) September 4, 2021

The owner of the dog reported the crime to police.

If you know anything, call Det Rowlett, 615-267-5147, christopher.rowlett@townofsmyrna.org with info.

No other information was immediately released.