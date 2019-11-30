Metro Police, FBI investigating robbery at Regions Bank in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery Saturday.

According to authorities, the man robbed the Regions Bank branch on Lebanon Pike at 12 noon today.

The man demanded money and pretended to have a weapon although none was visible.

This guy robbed the Regions Bank branch @ 2409 Lebanon Pk @ noon today. He demanded money & acted as if he had a weapon, although none was seen. Recognize him? Pls call 615-742-7463. MNPD & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/EubVPgOUSK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 30, 2019

If you recognize him please call (615)742-7463.