Police: Man uses dating app and fake gun to rob victim

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested and charged after police say he robbed a man he met on a dating app.

According to police, the victim met 22-year-old Keanthony Lopez at a home on the 100 block of Hunters Trail.

During their meeting, police say Lopez pulled a gun on the victim and took his phone and wallet. Police recovered the items, along with the gun which turned out to be fake.

Police arrested Lopez and charged him with aggravated robbery.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.