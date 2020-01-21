Police: Man used fake IDs to steal rental cars from airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man after he was using fake IDs to steal rental cars from the Nashville International Airport.

They say this happened on three different occasions from April of 2017 to May of 2019. Police say Anthony Shinn used fraudulent driver’s licenses from Illinois and Pennsylvania with different names on them. They were able to identify Shinn from a surveillance pictures and video.

Two of the rental cars were valued at more than $10,000.

Shinn is from Chicago and is being charged with three counts of criminal impersonation.