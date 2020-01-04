Police: Man threatens Z Mart employee with rock

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Police say that they were called to the 800 block of Dickerson Pike on Friday night after a victim says he was threatened.

They say Bryant Burgess threatened a man at the Z Mart there.

The victim says that Burgess was acting disorderly and was told to leave the property. He did not comply.

Burgess went up to the victim and threatened to hit him with a rock.

The victim says he felt imminent fear for his life.

Police found the rock in Burgess’ pocket and he admitted to threatening the victim with it.

Burgess is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.