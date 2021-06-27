Police: Man threatens victim with machete, steals bike in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is being charged with aggravated robbery after threatening another man with a machete and stealing his bike in downtown Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, 55-year-old Michael White threatened another man with a machete on Saturday on Sixth Avenue North and Union Street.

The victim told officers White approached him and demanded his bike. The victim refused and told police that’s when White took out a machete-style knife and continued demanding the bike.

The victim then ran from White and looked for someone to call 911. White took the bike and left the scene as well.

Officers later found White with the bike and machete. White admitted to police the bike did not belong to him. Officers took White into custody. Upon searching him, they discovered a film canister in his pants which contained a crystal-like substance. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers located more of the same substance in White’s wallet in his back pocket. White also had a pipe in his belongings.

White was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $25,000 bond.