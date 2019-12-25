Police: Man threatens to kill people in Nashville hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A man is charged after police say he threatened to kill several people in a hotel room.

Officers responded to the Sleep Inn at 3437 Percy Priest Drive on December 20th.

They received reports of someone beating on a room door and threatening the kill the people inside the room.

According to an affidavit, that was James Brennan Jones who was in a relationship with one of the victims.

He threatened a woman in the room saying if she did not come out it would be bad for her and he was going to kill her.

Police say he broke in through a window and pointed a gun at all three people inside while continuing to threaten them.

He fled but has since been arrested.

Jones faces three aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge.