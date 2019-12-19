Police: man threatened to set house on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A man is charged after police say he tried setting a woman’s house on fire.

Police just made the arrest following the incident that happened the day before Thanksgiving at a home on Mattie Drive in Nashville.

Police say Jacob Emmett is the suspect in this case and he knew the victim.

The victim reported seeing Emmett in her bedroom while she was working in the back of the house.

She and another man made Emmett leave the house.

According to an affidavit he went to the back window and poured gasoline on it while threatening to light the house on fire.

Police say Emmett left before officers arrived on scene.

He’s now charged with attempted aggravated arson and for violating an order of protection.

His total bond is $117,500.