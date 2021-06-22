Police: Man steals wallet from vehicle, charges $800 at Murfreesboro Walmart

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car and stealing a wallet containing several credit cards.

According to a release from police, the incident happened on June 15, 2021 at the Adams Tennis Complex in the 900 block of Golf Lane.

The suspect reportedly broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet with credit cards inside. He then went to the Old Fort Parkway Walmart store and charged more than $800. Police report he then tried to use a Walmart card and a bank card, but the purchase was declined.

The suspect was seen driving a new model black Ford F-150 with chrome wheels. Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov