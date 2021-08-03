Police: Man steals ten rolls of electrical wire from Springfield Lowe’s store

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Springfield Police Department is searching for a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of electrical wire from a Lowe’s store.

According to a release from Springfield police, the incident happened on July 27, 2021 around 2:54 p.m. at the Lowe’s store on Tom Austin Highway.

Police say the male suspect went into the store and loaded ten rolls of electrical wire into a shopping cart. He then walked past the cash registers and told an employee that he had made the order over the phone and proceeded out of the store without paying for it. The total loss is valued at $1,600.

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, call Springfield Detective Chad Clinard at (615) 384-8422 or (615) 384-4911.

No other information was immediately released.