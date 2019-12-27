Police: Man steals nearly $16,000 worth of tires

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to identify a man who is accused of stealing nearly $16,000 worth of new tires in Franklin.

According to police, a man burglarized a metal storage container on December 22 on Mission Court.

The suspect was seen on camera in a blue older model F150 with an extended cab and a St. Louis Cardinals sticker on the rear driver’s side window.

Police say he also had a female passenger and white dog in the truck as well.

Authorities believe the suspect also burglarized other cars in Franklin back in November.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.