Police: Man steals hundreds of dollars worth of meat from Murfreesboro Dollar General

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for the man they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of meat from a Dollar General store.

Detectives said it happened at the location in the 200 block of Cason Lane on May 20, 2020.

The man has several distinct tattoos on his arms, neck and above his right eyebrow.

The man was last seen leaving in a dark-colored Chevy Equinox with a temporary tag.

If you have any information that could be helpful in identifying and locating this person, please contact Detective Shan Harris at (629) 201-5536.

