Police: Man steals ambulance, crashes it into Metro police SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man who took an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center Monday night and crashed it into a Metro police SUV was taken into custody in South Nashville.

The Rutherford County ambulance was taken from the hospital by an unidentified 50-year-old man shortly after 10 p.m.

Metro police tracked the ambulance by GPS to Murfreesboro Road near Fesslers Lane, where he put it in reverse and slammed it into the front of a police SUV, according to Metro police.

(Photo: WKRN)

The suspect then reportedly drove to Elm Hill Pike near Arlington Avenue where he drove the ambulance into a wooded area. He was then taken into custody without incident.

The officer who was hit in her SUV sustained minor injuries. Metro police said she was not pursuing the ambulance but in the area on another call when her vehicle was hit by the ambulance.

No additional information was immediately released.

