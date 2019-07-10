Police: Man stabbed while helping woman at Hermitage Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was stabbed outside a Hermitage Mapco late Tuesday night.

It happened at the Mapco on Old Hickory Boulevard at Central Pike around 11 p.m.

Metro police reported witnesses said a man was being disorderly at the store and got into a verbal altercation with a woman.

The woman’s male companion intervened, which was when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed him, according to Metro police.

First responders found the victim in the parking lot with a stab wound to his abdomen. His condition was not immediately released.

The suspect ran away from the scene. He was described by Metro police as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

