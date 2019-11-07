Police: Man shot, woman assaulted in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a man walked into a Nashville hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.

The victim arrived at Nashville General Hospital around 7 p.m. with a relatively minor wound, according to Metro police.

He told officers he was at a relative’s home on Blank Street when his girlfriend arrived at the door with a man who was holding a gun to her head.

The gunshot victim ran to an interior room and barricaded himself inside but was hit by gunfire when the gunman began shooting into the room, according to Metro police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Meanwhile, the girlfriend barricaded herself in a vehicle as the gunman pointed the gun at her and demanded to know where the victim was taken, according to Metro police. Authorities said at some time during the incident, she was also thrown to the floor.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.