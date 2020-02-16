Breaking News
Police: Man shot inside Murfreesboro bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are investigating after one man was shot inside Whiskey Dix on W. Main Street.

Police say there was an altercation right before the shooting. At the time, the bar was filled with customers and the victim may not have been the intended target. The man is being treated at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Detectives are interviewing persons of interest.

No other information was immediately released.

