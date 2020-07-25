Police: Man shot in stomach while giving directions to gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the stomach while giving another man directions on Friday evening.

Metro Police said the victim is believed to be in his mid-30s. The victim was reportedly stopped by a man in a dark-colored sedan and asked for directions. While the victim was giving the suspect directions, the suspected pulled out a gun and shot him.

Police are still looking for the suspect but do not have a description of him at this time.

