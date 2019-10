ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that took place on Tuesday evening.

According to Metro, the shooting took place in the 100 block of Curtis Hollow Road.

Officials say the victim was getting out of his car when he was approached by three males who demanded his property.

The victim reportedly struggled briefly with the suspects before being shot in the torso.

The investigation is ongoing.

News 2 will have more online and on air.