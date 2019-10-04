Police: Man shoots wife in head at hotel near Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 59-year-old man is being accused of shooting his wife at a downtown Nashville hotel Thursday.

It happened in a room at the Holston House hotel off Seventh Avenue North.

Metro officers responded to a shooting call at the hotel where they found Randy Austin, who was staying in a room with his wife, according to Metro police.

Officers said Austin told them he and his wife returned to the room after a day of socializing and drinking alcohol in downtown Nashville.

Austin told police he put his gun on the nightstand next to the bed and when he went to the back of the room, he heard the gun go off.

Metro police said Austin claimed he did not shoot his wife and his wife did not shoot herself, yet both were the only ones in the room.

Austin reportedly also told officers his wife could not have shot herself since both he and his wife are left-handed.

Investigators say the woman was kneeling or squatting when she was shot and her arm was up in a defensive manner.

Officers said the bullet passed through her forearm and became lodged in her right temple.

Austin was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $500,000.

