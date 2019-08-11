Police: Man robbed at knifepoint, suspect charged

NASHVILLE, TN (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody accused of robbing a man at knifepoint over a cigarette.

According to a report, Metro Police responded to the 1400 block of County Hospital Road around 10 p.m. Saturday for a robbery.

In the report, the victim told police a man approached him asking for a cigarette, and when the victim refused he said the man hit him in the face with the flat of a knife blade before punching the victim in the head and upper torso.

The victim said the man left, taking his hat and drink, the report stated.

Officers were talking with the victim when the suspect rode by on his bicycle, and he was eventually arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Melvin Stevenson, II and said a knife was found in his satchel.

Police said Stevenson spit on two officers while initially resisting arrest.

Stevenson is charged with aggravated robbery.