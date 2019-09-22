Police: Man rescued, arrested after crashing stolen car during chase in Coffee Co.

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in custody after taking authorities on a chase in a stolen car in Coffee County Saturday afternoon.

Police said when they ran the license plate on a car, they found out it was stolen. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jesse Lee Harris, took off.

Investigators said Harris took off, driving crazy on I-24 to Highway 64.

Officials said the car eventually crashed in some trees and Harris had to be rescued.

Harris, a resident of Manchester, was charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended/revoked license, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest among other charges.

Harris was booked into the Coffee County Jail on $40,000 bond.

