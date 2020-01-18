Police: Man lights rag on fire, stuffs into gas cap of car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man after he tried to light a car on fire.

This happened on Friday at the HCA Healthcare building on Park Plaza. Police say they were called to the scene for someone trespassing. Security there asked the suspect to leave.

The suspect continued to walk through campus, opening multiple gas caps on cars there. He then lit a rag and stuffed it into the gas cap of a 2018 gray Ford F-150.

Security witnessed this happened and put the flames out. Police identified this suspect as Kai Ramos.

Ramos is being charged with attempted arson.