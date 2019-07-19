Police: Man leads officer on chase, avoids spike strips, caught in alleyway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police worked with a vehicle tracking company to find a stolen SUV and take the suspects into custody Thursday night.

Officers with the Juvenile Crime Task Force were alerted about a stolen BMW SUV that was being tracked by a GPS company. Police and the company worked together to follow the SUV. Metro police decided to use its helicopter to follow the SUV once it became unsafe to pursue.

With the help of the helicopter surveillance and the tracking company, officers got ahead of the SUV and laid spike strips on Brick Church Pike. The driver of the stolen SUV, later identified as Deangelo Thomas, was able to avoid hitting those strips.

Officers say Thomas pulled into an alleyway, got out of the SUV and ran. He was caught after a brief chase.

Officers searched the SUV and reported finding 2 loaded handguns in a backpack. Officers say Thomas admitted to driving the stolen SUV, running from police and knowing the guns were in the SUV.

Thomas is a convicted felon is not allowed to have guns.

He is charged with felon in possession of a handgun,contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest and theft.

Officers have not identified the second person charged in connection with this case.

