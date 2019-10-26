Police: Man involved in crash that killed 2 in Montgomery Co. arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for his involvement in a Montgomery County crash in September was arrested Friday in Indiana.

Tennessee Highway Patrol announced that Miguel Ruiz Matias was arrested Friday for his involvement in the three-car crash that killed two people in September. THP says Matias fled the scene of the crash and was wanted by authorities.

Matias was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Evansville, Indiana.

Matias was transported back to Montgomery County and booked into the jail.