Police: Man injured by stray bullet in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A man was seriously injured when he was shot in North Nashville late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at Bud’s Market on Buchanan Street.

Metro police said the victim was shot above his knee and told officers he did not know who shot him.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Metro police reported a shots fired call was placed to dispatch moments before the victim was injured. Investigators are working to determine if the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

The shooting remains under investigation and no additional information was released.

