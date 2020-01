NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville police responded to the Taco Bell on Rosa Parks Boulevard in Metrocenter just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

According to authorities, a man was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg. He went by ambulance to the hospital with critical injuries.

The crime scene was located at a different location.

The investigation is ongoing.

