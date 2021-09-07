Police: Man facing multiple charges after setting car on fire at Eastman, stealing truck

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Virginia man is facing multiple charges, including arson, after police say he trespassed on Eastman Chemical Company’s property and set a vehicle on fire.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to Eastman around 6:15 a.m. Monday after a Nissan Maxima reportedly crashed through a security gate onto the plant’s property.

Officers report the driver, identified as Justin Lee Carroll, 37 of Pamplin, Virginia, parked the vehicle and lit a roll of napkins on fire inside the Nissan. The fire was started in a cup holder and spread to other areas of the vehicle before it was extinguished.

The release states Carroll ran from the Nissan and stole a Chevrolet Silverado that belongs to Eastman. KPD reports he drove truck through the plant while KPD officers pursued him.

During the pursuit, multiple employees at the plant “had to take evasive action to avoid being struck by Mr. Carroll in the stolen pickup.”

KPD reports Carrol eventually crashed the Silverado into a fence. He attempted to continue to evade officers, but the tires were not able to get traction on the wet grass near the fence. Officers report Carroll refused to obey commands to stop and get out of the truck.

He was forcibly removed from the stolen vehicle and taken into custody, the release states.

An Eastman spokesperson sent News Channel 11 the following statement regarding the incident:

A vehicle entered our Tennessee Operations property Monday morning through a fence gate and Eastman’s emergency services contacted the Kingsport Police Department for assistance. They quickly resolved the situation and took a person into custody. Any additional questions should be directed to Kingsport Police. Betty Payne, Eastman Chemical Company spokesperson

Officers report finding more than 48 grams of individually packaged methamphetamine, a glass pipe and more than $1,100 in cash believed to have come from drug transactions.

Carroll was arrested on several charges and transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, according to KPD. After receiving treatment, he was transported to the Kingsport City Jail. As of Tuesday morning, he remains in the jail and will be transferred to the Sullivan County Jail.

He was charged with the following:

1) Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision

2) Felony Reckless Endangerment

3) Felony Vandalism

4) Felony Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle

5) Resisting Arrest

6) Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

7) Aggravated Criminal Trespassing

8) Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $10,000

9) Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale

10) Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

11) Driving Under the Influence

12) Violation of Implied Consent

13) Arson

Carroll was arraigned Tuesday and placed on a $75,000 bond. He is set to appear in court again on September 21 at 1 p.m.

KPD reports the investigation into the incident is ongoing. A possible motive was not released.