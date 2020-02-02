1  of  13
Police: Man faces assault charges after pushing Madison woman

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say they arrested a man after he pushed a woman in her yard in Madison.

This happened on December 10th, 2019 on Barry Street in Madison.

The victim says she was inside of her home when she heard a noise outside. She looked out the window to see a car parked in her driveway. She then saw Toby Douglas pushing her brothers tiller and yard trimmer toward his vehicle.

She went outside to confront Douglas, and that’s when he pushed her. She said she feared for her life. Her brother came outside with a shotgun, scaring Douglas off. Douglas left the items behind.

Douglas is facing assault charges.

