Police: Man exposes himself to woman at Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of exposing himself in a Metro Nashville Public Library earlier this summer has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Antonio Rashad Howard, 29, was arrested Thursday night.

According to his arrest affidavit, he exposed himself to a person in the Richland Park Branch library in June. The victim is identified only by her initials in the arrest affidavit which is consistent with cases involving juveniles.

The victim was standing in one of the aisles when she reported seeing Howard in an adjacent aisle. According to the arrest affidavit, Howard was exposed and made eye contact with the victim.

Metro police were alerted about what happened and got access to security footage from the library to get an image of the suspect.

Officers say the victim picked Howard out from a photo lineup as the person who exposed himself to her in the library.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.