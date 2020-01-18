Police: Man dies after crashing vehicle into Clarksville church

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police say a man died after crashing his vehicle into a church around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

A 36-year-old man was driving on Madison Street in a 2001 Toyota Camry. Police say for an unknown reason, the driver veered off to the left near the intersection of Greenwood Ave and Madison St. His vehicle then crossed the Westbound lanes of Madison Street, left the roadway, and crashed into the First United Methodist Church in the 900 block of Madison Street.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not appear to be wearing a seat belt. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time. There was no indication of alcohol consumption.

Anyone with more information can contact Clarksville police.