Police: Man denies burglary, admits to peeping in West Meade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The suspect was wearing all black and a mask when officers first spotted him near a wood line in the West Meade neighborhood.

Detectives were in the area early Wednesday morning when they reported seeing Michael Webster, 58, appear from the woods on Bresslyn Road and then retreat. Officers followed him and say Webster tried to get away but was apprehended.

According to an arrest affidavit, Webster was wearing, “nitrile dipped non slip garden gloves with a very abrasive non forgiving surface, black socks covering his white shoes, a black shirt, black pants and a mask.”

Metro police say shortly before they spotted him, Webster was breaking into a nearby house. Webster is seen on surveillance video walking around a house, according to his arrest affidavit. The homeowner told officers someone threw a rock through a glass window on the door and forced it open. Metro police say a neighbor reported seeing a suspect in all black on their video surveillance.

Officers found a car close to where Webster was arrested that was registered to him. Officers searched and reported finding marijuana inside.

During questioning, officers say Webster denied being a burglar but “instead said he was a pepping tom” who would touch himself outside women’s windows.

According to the arrest affidavit, when officers asked about his attire Webster said, “he always wore that when he was out peeping and participating in deviant behavior.

