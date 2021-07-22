Police: Man demanding cash ransacks, sets fire to Madison cash advance store

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after he broke into a cash advance store in Madison demanding money and making threats before destroying the place and attempting to set it on fire.

Officers were called out to One Main Financial on the 1500 block of Gallatin Pike North on Thursday morning. The manager of the store and employees told investigators that 50-year-old Levi Nesmith III, who is a customer, came into the office and demanded money from them. He said if he did not get it, that “they would not like what’s going to happen,” and left.

Employees reportedly locked the door to the business, but Nesmith returned with a two-by-four piece of wood, and a gallon-sized gas can. Nesmith reportedly poured gasoline around the front door and started going through his pocket as if he were looking for a lighter.

Nesmith then reportedly used the two-by-four piece of wood to smash the glass on the front door of the office and went inside. The employees then left the office through the back door.

When officers arrived on scene, Nesmith was sitting in a chair in the office. The printers and computers in the office had been smashed and the rest of the office was ransacked. A small fire had been set in the supply room.

When officers told Nesmith that he was under arrest, Nesmith refused to turn around and put his hands behind his back and instead raised his hand acting like he was going to fight. Nesmith tried to run away from investigators, and a taser was deployed to stop him.

Nesmith is charged with attempted aggravated arson, felony vandalism, and burglary. He is currently housed in Metro Jail.