Police: Man critically injured after being shot in the eye with an arrow

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man was critically injured after being shot in the eye with an arrow.

McMinnville Police responded to Buckingham Apartments after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Brandon Roach. 30, was talking to a friend in the parking lot near Partridge Meadows Apartments when he was hit in the eye with an arrow.

Police say they don’t believe this act was random, but are unsure what the motive was.

Roach is in critical condition at the hospital, but is stable, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on a possible suspect should call 931-473-9572.