Police: Man charged with shooting friend of ex-girlfriend outside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a man on outstanding warrants related to the shooting of a man outside his ex-girlfriend’s home on Woodstock Drive back in May.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Tywan W. Smith was wanted since the crime occurred. He is now in jail and being held in lieu of $255,000 bond. Smith had been in the custody of Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to Nashville Thursday.

Investigators say Smith drove up to his ex-girlfriend’s home just before 5 p.m. on May 2 and found her sitting in a car with a male friend. She and the male friend both got out of the car and told Smith to leave.

After a brief argument between the three, Smith pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and opened fire. Bullets hit the man in the hand, grazed his stomach, and damaged his car.

At the time of the shooting, Smith was free on bond from a March arrest of aggravated assault and felony vandalism stemming from a domestic dispute with his mother.

