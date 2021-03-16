Police: Man charged with DUI after sideswiping Lebanon police vehicle on side of I-40

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a close call for a Lebanon patrol officer Tuesday morning after a vehicle sideswiped his squad car at highway speeds on I-40.

Investigators say it all happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-40 near the 840 interchange.

That’s where patrol officer Josh Vinson of the Lebanon Police department was out of his cruiser assisting two motorists on the side of the road.

The three-and-a-half year vet was wearing a body camera and sensed something was wrong… coming at him in the westbound lanes. In the short clip, you can see officer Vinson turn his back to the pending collision. There is a crunching sound, and as he turned around, you can see car parts still in the air.

Vinson quickly got on his radio and signaled to other officers what just happened. “Charlie 40, my unit just got hit.”

The driver of the suspect vehicle gets off on 840 and continued driving. Dispatch put out a BOLO for all officers: A silver sedan driver’s side damage THP is aware.

Hours later, that suspect vehicle was located at mile marker 55 of 840 in Rutherford County.

THP investigators said the vehicle and the damage matched the incident involving officer Vinson.

Officers charged 36-year-old Eric Wallace with DUI and took him to the Rutherford County Jail.

Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy told News 2, other charges like leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident are also pending charges in this case.

“Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous things a police officer can do when you are on the side of the road, anything can happen, that’s why we have the move over law. We need to constantly remind folks, when you see those lights flashing, please move over to the left lane, give the officers and anyone he is out with the safe space they need to stay safe. And I want to remind officers to remember it is never a routine stop. There’s never a routine stop. There is no such activity.”

Rutherford County Jail officials told News 2, this is Wallace’s first arrest in Rutherford County and he lives in Lebanon. He was released on a $1,000 bond. A hearing is set for August 20 in General Sessions Court.