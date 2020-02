NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man walked away with bruises after being attacked with a cane.

This happened at the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street on Friday.

Police say the victim and Elijah Jones were seen on video talking in the day room. They say Jones walked up to the victim and hit him in the head with his cane, and then punched his hand.

The victim walked away with a few bruises, but police say Jones is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.