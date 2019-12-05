1  of  3
Police: Man charged after carjacking in Northwest Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – A man is accused of pulling out a gun during a carjacking in Northwest Nashville.

The arrest was just made but the incident happened in August.

According to an affidavit, the victim was going to a home in the 500 block of Phipps Drive and 34-year-old Antonio Joyner came to the door.

Joyner walked up to the victim’s vehicle, shook his hand, then punched him in the face.

The victim got out of his own vehicle as Joyner demanded.

Once he was out that’s when the victim says Joyner pulled out a gun so the victim immediately took off running and heard his vehicle pulling off from the scene.

Police are now charging Joyner with carjacking, resisting arrest, and theft.

He is total bond is set at $52,000.

