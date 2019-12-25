Police: man burglarizes Broadway business over beer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been charged after he’s accused of stealing beer from a business on Broadway.

According to an affidavit, William Wiggins entered the back door of Rippy’s Bar and Grill on September 21st.

It’s an entrance not open to the public.

Police say he used a dolly to remove four cases of beer valued at about $100.

Rippy’s security saw Wiggins in the alley behind the business a few days later.

Wiggins faces a total of 10 charges including three burglary charges, evading arrest, and violating his sex offender registration.

His bond is set at $38, 500.