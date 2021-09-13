Police: Man breaks into Antioch home, barricades himself inside, sets fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after Metro police said he barricaded himself inside a home in the Priest Lake neighborhood and set it on fire.

Firefighters and officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Hamilton Church Road around 5:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported officers were called to the residence after the homeowner reported a man forced himself inside the home.

The man was on the second floor of the home when officers arrived and refused to obey their commands, according to Metro police.

SWAT officers and barricade resources responded and Metro police said he set a fire in a top floor bedroom before jumping out a window.

The man was taken into custody without force and transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officials said the bedroom was destroyed and is inhabitable following the fire.

No additional information was immediately released.