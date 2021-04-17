Police: Man attempts to solicit woman at Antioch gas station, arrested for sexual battery

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man accused of grabbing a woman at an Antioch gas station and offering her money to go home with him for the night.

According to an arrest warrant from Metro police, 36-year-old Ramon Rangel is charged with sexual battery.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning at 2000 Antioch Pike.

The victim told officers she was at a gas station nearby when Rangel approached her. She stated he was trying to solicit her and offered her $100 to go home with him for the night.

The victim told officers she informed Rangel she was not a prostitute and would not go anywhere with him. He then began to follow the victim around the parking lot.

The victim then told Rangel to leave her alone again. That’s when the victim told officers that Rangel started getting closer to her… eventually grabbing her backside.

The victim then told officers she saw Rangel drive into the parking lot at 931 Richards Road. That’s where she positively identified him to police. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.