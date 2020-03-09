Police: Man assaults officer after walking through Nashville tornado recovery zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after shoving an officer.

According to an arrest report, an officer was working near Woodland Street and South 10th Street, an area that is currently a work zone for tornado recovery and closed off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. NES crews were putting up poles and running power lines.

Police say Shawn Green was walking with a group through the area when the officer advised them to turn around and go back the way they came. The document states that Green started walking directly toward the working NES crew.

The officer yelled “the street was closed,” but Green continued walking. After asking Green to turn around again, he responded with an expletive and said “You can’t tell me what to do.”

The arrest report states that the officer stepped in front of Green and explained to him why the area was closed. The officer grabbed his arm and had to physically push Green back. The document states that the two started scuffling.

Green was taken into custody and is being charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault of an officer.

