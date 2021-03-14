Police: Man arrested for assault of Metro officer, Nashville General Hospital nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested for assault after kicking a Metro Police officer and a Nashville General Hospital nurse, according to an arrest affidavit from police.

The document states Michael Joseph Pacheco was causing a scene at the Players Sports Bar on Old Harding Pike on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they saw Pacheco laying in the parking lot and slurring his words. Bar staff told officers he was drinking a clear liquid from a bottle in the bar that he pulled from his backpack. He also began to yell and scream that he was going to kill people while holding a liquor bottle in his hand.

Officers began speaking to Pacheco and state he then kicked one of the officers in the leg twice and was then arrested.

He refused to walk and made officers carry him to the patrol vehicle. He was taken to Nashville General Hospital to be medically cleared. While there, he kicked a nurse in the face multiple times while the nurse was attempting to obtain a CT scan.

Officers witnessed Pacheco doing this, and while taking him out of the CT scan room, he kicked an officer twice in the face with his feet. Pacheco was medically cleared and taken to booking.

He is charged with assault of an officer, assault of a healthcare provider, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.