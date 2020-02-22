Police: Man arrested after shooting gun following parking lot confrontation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they arrested a man after he shot a gun following a parking lot confrontation.

The victim said Devordrick Prewitt got upset when she was waiting for a parking space in her apartment complex lot.

She said he starting to yell and curse at her about parking.

The victim said that as she was walking away, Prewitt went into an apartment and came out with a handgun. He fired the gun, but the victim said she was unsure if the handgun was fired at them.

Prewitt was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.