Police: Man arrested after hitting passenger of a cab with handgun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say a man got into a cab ride he won’t soon forget.

This happened on January 11th around 1:15 a.m. on Broadway in downtown Nashville.

They say the victim was leaving a bar on Broadway when he got into a cab to go back to his hotel.

He says during the cab ride, a man with a handgun opened the door of the cab and pulled him out. The suspect hit the victim in the head with the gun. He then stole his phone and wallet, including credit cards and cash.

The victim suffered from a deep wound to the head, and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The suspect used the victim’s credit card at a motel just a few hours later.

Police identified the suspect as Earl Alston from a photo lineup shown to the victim.

Alston is facing charges of aggravated robbery.